All-clear after bomb threat against German public broadcaster -police

BERLIN :German police gave the all-clear after evacuating several buildings in the German city of Mainz due to a bomb threat against public broadcaster ZDF, they said on Monday.

Authorities had assessed the threat received by email and determined that there was no indication of any concrete danger, police said in a statement.

Police had searched the ZDF campus with detection dogs after receiving the threat around 8:20 am (0620 GMT), they said.

People were allowed to return to the buildings about two hours later.

