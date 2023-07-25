Anger in South Korea as court rejects removing minister over Halloween crush

While the court found the minister had made inappropriate remarks about how the disaster unfolded, it said in a statement the comments did not amount to grounds for impeachment and ruled he had not neglected his duties. The decision was unanimous, the court said.

Mr Lee, who did not attend the hearing, said later in a statement issued by his ministry that it was time to unite and stop "wasteful political strife" over the disaster.

Dozens of relatives and their supporters gathered in front of the court chanting "condemn the constitutional court that gave immunity to Lee Sang-min".

Ms Choi Sun-mi, the mother of victim Park Ga-young, said the ruling as "truly devastating".

"Our children, young people, are living in a place that isn't safe to even walk in," said Ms Choi, whose hands were shaking as she choked back tears.

President Yoon Suk Yeol had rejected an opposition demand that he sack Mr Lee.

The president's office and the ruling party denounced their rival Democrats and accused the party of abusing its majority in parliament to push the impeachment.

Before the ruling, dozens of members of right-wing groups rallied outside the court, calling on it to dismiss the impeachment and branding it an opposition ploy.

In June, the opposition-led National Assembly decided to fast-track a bill aimed at an independent investigation of the crowd crush.

The Itaewon district is known as a place of fun and freedom but its narrow, steep streets and limited access points proved a lethal mixture for the partygoers who became trapped and crushed. REUTERS