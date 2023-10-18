Logo
Anglican church calls for 'restraint' on placing blame for Gaza hospital attack
Anglican church calls for 'restraint' on placing blame for Gaza hospital attack

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
LONDON : The spiritual leader of the Anglican church, which runs the hospital in Gaza where a deadly blast killed huge numbers of Palestinians, on Wednesday called for restraint in placing blame for the attack until the facts are clear.

"This atrocity violates the sanctity and dignity of human life. It is a violation of humanitarian law, which is clear that hospitals, doctors and patients must be protected," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a statement.

"For this reason, it's essential that we exercise restraint in apportioning responsibility before all the facts are clear."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; writing by Farouq Suleiman)

