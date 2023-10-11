Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"

Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"
A general view of the quake-hit area in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Khara
Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"
Taliban soldiers walk in a cemetery of victims of the recent earthquake in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Khara
Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"
Atefeh, 6, an Afghan girl who says she lost her father and brother in the recent earthquake, poses for a photograph at the Red Crescent camp in district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Khara TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Another quake hits western Afghanistan; official says losses "huge"
An Afghan man stands on the debris of damaged houses after the recent earthquake, in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Khara TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan :A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Wednesday, forcing authorities to redeploy relief and rescue teams already in the field following a series of deadly quakes on Saturday.

There were no early details on casualties caused by the latest quake, disaster management spokesman Janan Sayeeq told Reuters. Saturday's tremors killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban-run government said, making the quakes one of the deadliest in the world so far this year.

The office of Herat's governor said in a statement that some districts adjoining areas that had been completely flattened by earlier quakes had suffered "huge losses".

More than 2,000 were injured when the multiple earthquakes levelled thousands of homes northwest of the city of Herat days earlier.

"Mobile medical teams and officials have been working together and have transferred several injured people to hospital," the governor's office said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said the latest quake was magnitude 6.3, and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan.

Relief and rescue efforts after Saturday's earthquakes have been hampered by infrastructure left crumbling by decades of war and a lack of foreign aid which once formed the backbone of the economy but which has dried up since the Taliban took over.

Afghanistan's healthcare system, largely reliant on foreign aid, has also faced crippling cuts.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore and Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.