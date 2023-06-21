Logo
Ant Group confirms it is working on own AI large language model
People visit a booth of Ant Group during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/FILE PHOTO

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
SHANGHAI : A technology research and development team at China's Ant Group is developing its own large-language model (LLM), internally called Zhenyi, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming reports in Chinese media.

There was no further information on the public unveiling of the model, however.

Chinese organisations have launched 79 large-language models (LLMs) dometically over the last three years, doubling down on efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, state-run research institutes said last month in a report.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

