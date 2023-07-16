The Anthropocene heralds disaster. Can humans change course?

Oceans, soils and forests have been dangerously degraded, and key life-support systems across the planet are at risk.

Humans have pushed their only home well into the danger zone. Can we change our ways and build a sustainable life on Earth?

Many experts say that is still – if only just – within our grasp, and that we should dare to imagine thriving, rather than simply surviving in a blighted world.

COLLAPSE

Last year's United Nations Human Development Report warned that people across the world were facing a perfect storm of uncertainties, linked to the "destabilising planetary pressures and inequalities of the Anthropocene", societal transformations and political polarisation.

Mr Pedro Conceicao, who led the report, said he worries that fears of "collapse" are clouding humanity's ability to envisage a way to flourish.

That echoes concerns from climate scientists that people's sense of "doom" is blocking progress.

Mr Erle Ellis, a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, concedes that the "best time for it to be 100 per cent carbon neutral is yesterday".

Yet humanity is not trapped in a cycle of destruction, he said.

"We're capable of harnessing unbelievable amounts of energy to do things at scale, we can fly, we can leave the planet," he said.

"Things are changing really fast now, so there are a lot of possible futures that would never have existed in the past, that are realistic now."

But are people imagining these futures? Or how to avoid catastrophe?

"As a writer, as a creator, it is terrifyingly easy to build dystopias," novelist Ms Manda Scott told AFP.

She thinks the answer is "thrutopias" that tell the stories of change, and has run workshops to share these ideas with other writers.

"Our imaginings of the future are very locked within the current system," said Ms Scott, who has also written a new thrutopian novel.

"It's easier to imagine the total extinction of life on Earth than an end to predatory capitalism, because we think this is the way it is."

She describes imagining the transformation human societies and nature might go through in order to thrive as akin to guessing what form a caterpillar might take in adulthood.

"If you didn't know that process, I pretty much guarantee that there is no way you would predict butterfly from caterpillar," she said.

CHARTING A PATH

Few places have to confront the possibility of radical change more directly than Pacific island nations, with some facing becoming uninhabitable even if the world meets the Paris accord goal of eventually limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Tuvalu, Kiribati and the Marshall Islands are calling for a global settlement guaranteeing their states a "permanent existence" even as the seas rise.