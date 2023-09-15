Logo
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max deliveries delayed in China - Bloomberg News
The iPhone 15 Pro is presented during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The iPhone 15 Pro is presented during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
Deliveries of Apple's new high-end phones iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to China are delayed by a few weeks, according to a post by a Bloomberg News reporter on social media site X.

Reporter Mark Gurman posted that Pro Max deliveries are delayed by 4-5 weeks and by 2-3 weeks for the Pro device.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

