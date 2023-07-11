Logo
Apple opens store on China's WeChat platform
BEIJING — Tencent's WeChat said on Tuesday (July 11) that iPhone maker Apple had opened a store on its social media platform, marking an expansion of the United States firm's retail channels in the world's second largest economy.

A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, Sept 16, 2022.

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
The announcement by WeChat, China's dominant messaging app which also provides e-commerce, livestreaming and payment services, said users would be able to buy Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Macs from the store.

Apple and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The move by Apple comes as Chinese consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms such as WeChat and ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to shop.

Besides its own stores and website, Apple already operates a shop on Alibaba Group's Tmall online marketplace. Apple also tried marketing its products on a livestream in China for the first time in May with an hour-long show.

China's smartphone sales in the first quarter fell 5 per cent year on year, marking the lowest first-quarter sales figure for the country since 2014, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

However, during the quarter Apple recorded a 19.9 per cent share of the Chinese smartphone market – its biggest since 2014 – as it increased sales by 6 per cent year-on-year in a declining market, the research firm said. REUTERS

