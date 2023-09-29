Argentina's senate passes bill to reduce taxes on high-income earners

Argentina's senate on Thursday passed a government-backed bill to cut taxes on high-income earners, a move that would erase about one trillion pesos (US$2.8 billion) from state coffers in 2023, according to official estimates.

The bill, which will now be enshrined in law, passed with 38 votes in favor and 27 against.

