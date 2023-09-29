Logo
Argentina's senate passes bill to reduce taxes on high-income earners
Argentina's senate passes bill to reduce taxes on high-income earners

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's senators debate a bill ending scheduled price increases on energy and transportation prices in the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 30, 2018. Argentine Senate/Handout via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's senators debate a bill ending scheduled price increases on energy and transportation prices in the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 30, 2018. Argentine Senate/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
Argentina's senate on Thursday passed a government-backed bill to cut taxes on high-income earners, a move that would erase about one trillion pesos (US$2.8 billion) from state coffers in 2023, according to official estimates.

The bill, which will now be enshrined in law, passed with 38 votes in favor and 27 against.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

