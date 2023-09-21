Arm Holdings shares extend declines, down fourth session in a row

NEW YORK : Shares of Arm Holdings fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after the chip designer's stellar market debut last week, with short seller interest picking up.

The stock hit a low of US$52.24, roughly 2per cent above the US$51 initial public offering price in this year's biggest listing last Thursday. The shares were last down 4.2per cent at US$52.85.

Grocery delivery app Instacart went public on Tuesday and marketing automation company Klaviyo opened on Wednesday 22.5per cent above its IPO price.

Shares of Instacart, formally known as Maplebear, were last down 5.9per cent at US$31.71.

In an indication of interest from short sellers in bets on Arm, 8.83 million shares of the newly listed chip designer are "on loan," representing about 5per cent of the stock's free float, data and analytics company Ortex said on Wednesday. That was up from 5.12 million shares on loan, or 2.7per cent of the stock's free float, on Tuesday. Short sellers need to borrow a stock to short it, and the relationship between shares on loan and shorted is normally quite close, Ortex said.

Arm and Instacart were "pumped up to do the IPO," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "People bought the stock. Some people instantly turn around and sell the stock for whatever profits they can get after a day or two" as the stocks establish a base, he noted.

Arm also has a limited number of publicly traded shares, with SoftBank holding a roughly 90per cent stake. In its market debut, the stock closed at US$63.59, about 25per cent above the IPO price.

Trading in Arm's newly listed options were busy on Wednesday, with activity leaning toward puts. Put options convey the right to sell shares at a future date and are typically used to defend against or bet on further stock declines.

Some 26,000 contracts had changed hands by 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), about 15,000 of them puts. Put options that would guard against the stock slipping below US$50 and US$52.50 by mid-October were the two largest blocks of open contracts in Arm options, according to data from options analytics service Trade Alert.

