Armenia asks World Court to order Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia asks World Court to order Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
AMSTERDAM : Armenia has asked the World Court to order Azerbaijan to withdraw all its troops from civilian establishments in Nagorno-Karabakh and to facilitate the access of the United Nations to the area, the court said on Friday.

The World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region, in what then was an intermediate step in ongoing legal disputes with neighbouring Armenia.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Chris Reese)

