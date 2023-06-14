Logo
Armenia says two Indian nationals wounded in Azerbaijani shelling of border area
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
TBILISI : The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that two Indian citizens had been wounded by Azerbaijani shelling in the town of Yeraskh, close to the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the ministry said that the two Indian nationals were involved in construction work at a foreign-financed metallurgical plant in Yeraskh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades, regularly exchange fire across their shared borders, but foreign nationals are not usually affected.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

