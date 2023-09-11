Armenia-US military exercise kicks off near Yerevan - US spokesperson

Armenia and the United States began a joint military training exercise on Monday, a U.S. army spokesperson said, at a time of high tension in Armenian relations with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

The 10-day "Eagle Partner" exercise involves 85 U.S. and 175 Armenian soldiers and is designed to prepare the Armenians to take part in international peacekeeping missions. It is taking place at two training grounds near the capital Yerevan.

Though small in scale, the drill has irked Russia, which has a military base in Armenia and regards itself as the prime security guarantor in the region.

Armenia and neighbouring Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and each side has accused the other within the past week of building up troops near the border.

