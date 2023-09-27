Logo
Armenian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss 'regional developments' by phone, says Armenia
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
MOSCOW : The foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey held a telephone conversation and discussed the situation in the region on Wednesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces retook the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a lightning offensive last week that has prompted tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee to neighbouring Armenia.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Gareth Jones)

