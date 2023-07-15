As Asia embraces Thailand’s 'T-wave', is the tide turning against K-pop?

She says that the pool of overseas fans like herself has been growing, noting a move away from K-pop and K-culture.

“Getting tickets is always a struggle,” she said. “Whenever I go to fan meets, the common trait among fans is that most of them are shifting from K-pop to the Thai entertainment space.”

Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur’s two-night show in February in Singapore was sold out. Event organisers added the second date due to overwhelming demand.

“Thai pop culture has been very effective in using the internet to be seen,” Singaporean Nicholas Lim, 25, an architectural designer, told This Week in Asia.

“They are capitalising on the ubiquity of the internet in Southeast Asia,” he said.

K-POP STILL THE GOLD STANDARD

Mr Anuphan Phanthong, founder of Random Dance Bangkok, a fortnightly dance-off in the Thai capital that pulls in hundreds of young T-, K- and J-pop devotees, says T-Wave still has a long way to go to upstage its Korean forebear.

“T-Pop has become a lot more popular this year with new platforms and channels picking up the music,” the Korean-speaking emcee said. “But our choreography and music composition is weak compared to K-pop. We’re probably around 50 per cent below the K-pop standard right now.”

Random Dance Bangkok events have offered young people a chance to showcase moves honed over TikTok during the pandemic to the public stage. Some take their choreography very seriously, hoping to get spotted by the Thai, Korean and Japanese agents who sometimes patrol the plaza outside, while others are in cosplay or just enjoying an evening out under the blaring speakers.

Still, the standard has been set by K-pop: the once state-backed juggernaut; maker and breaker of dreams; and provider of the mega-bands, peerless choreography and jaw-dropping concerts that have taken the world by storm.

Until Thailand backs its talent pool with money and a matching level of ruthless commercialism, the handbrake will always be on the industry, Mr Anuphan says.

“K-pop dominates Asia, so to get there we have to match them. If agencies in Thailand start to train kids with the same level of intensity of K-pop, then maybe T-pop has that chance to hit the global market.”

FAN FAVOURITES

For some, the tide has already turned — and it started during the pandemic.

Former K-pop fan, Singaporean Puteri Amira Binte Mansor, 25, started watching Thai remakes of popular Korean dramas — like Full House and Boys Over Flowers — before getting drawn into Thai pop culture.

“During Covid, I came across new dramas that I found appealing. Recently, I found a new friend in Thailand who introduced me to Thai songs,” she said.

Since her conversion, Puteri Amira has flown to Thailand twice to catch her favourite stars, spending about S$900 for a four-day trip in May to catch a Beluca concert, featuring Thai BL actors Jumpol, Atthaphan, Thitipoom Techaapaikhun and Tawan Wihakarat.

While she concedes the pool of T-pop fans is still “small”, Ms Puteri Amira has seen the numbers climbing steadily in the last two years, adding that the showmanship of Thai stars is a step up from their Korean counterparts.

“For Beluca’s performance, there was a concert segment where they sang, then they had a musical, fashion show and invited guests,” she said. “That’s the difference between K-pop; the actors are more well-rounded.” SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST