Asia stock markets mixed amid Chinese property sector sell-off

SYDNEY : Asia stock markets started to turn positive later on Monday even though investors in China sold off shares in property developers, remaining unconvinced by authorities' efforts to revive activity in the mainland real estate market.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier losses and was up 0.3per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares gained 0.36per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.49per cent.

The yen appreciated sharply against the dollar after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda stoked hopes the central bank could soon see a shift away from negative rates.

The dollar on Monday dropped 1.12per cent to 146.16 yen and it remains some way off its high this year of 147.87 reached earlier this month.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index halved its loss from earlier in the day to be off 0.66per cent by the afternoon session, as investors remained wary of China's troubled property sector.

A more positive tone was seen across futures markets which pointed towards a better start for most major European indexes.

In early trades, Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.26per cent, German DAX futures were up 0.17per cent and FTSE futures were up 0.29per cent

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.24per cent at 4,472.3.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Property Index, a gauge of Hong Kong's top developers, was still down 3.24per cent while the mainland property index was off 1.9per cent. It was earlier more than 3per cent in the red.

"We need the property market to stabilize first in order for any meaningful kind of economic rebound to happen in China," said David Chao, Invesco's Asia Pacific market strategist.

In recent weeks China's authorities - including the housing ministry, central bank and financial regulator - have rolled out a series of measures, such as easing borrowing rules, to support the debt-riddled property sector, and there are some expectations for more steps to revive demand in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Hong Kong stocks were also dampened as e-commerce giant Alibaba Group dropped 2.5per cent on the surprise departure of outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang from its cloud unit.

China's bluechip CSI300 Index rallied during the session and was up 1.23per cent as investors expected more economic stimulus.

"In the near term investors are cautious towards China but we are quite encouraged that the policies have turned from more piecemeal to more targeted in the past few weeks, especially with property," said Marcella Chow, JPMorgan Asset Management market strategist said.

In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, due out on Wednesday, is expected to rise 0.6per cent month-on-month for August, which would take the year on year rate to 3.6per cent, according to a Wells Fargo research note.

Investors are pricing in a 93per cent probability that the Fed will keep rates at current levels after its next meeting ends on Sept. 20 but only a 53.5per cent change for another pause at the November meeting, according to CME group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.294per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.256per cent on Friday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.9948per cent compared with a U.S. close of 4.984per cent.

The European single currency was up 0.3per cent on the day at US$1.0709, having lost 1.09per cent in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down 0.23per cent at 104.61.

In China, there was an easing of deflationary pressures with consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.1per cent in August from a year earlier. That was slower than the median estimate for a 0.2per cent increase in a Reuters poll but much stronger than a 0.3per cent decline in July.

China also had its smallest drop in factory prices in five months. The producer price index fell 3.0per cent from a year earlier, in line with expectations, after a drop of 4.4per cent in July.

China's central bank yanked the yuan off a 16-year low against the dollar on Monday by setting a daily midpoint guidance rate with the strongest bias on record, signaling increasing discomfort with the currency's recent weakness.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan was changing hands at 7.3245 per dollar at 0210 GMT, after hitting 7.3510 on Friday, which as 6.1per cent down from the start of the year and a level last seen during the global financial crisis.

U.S. crude dipped 0.19per cent to US$87.34 a barrel. Brent crude shifted into positive territory to be up 0.2per cent US$90.80 per barrel.

Spot gold was trading slightly higher at US$1,927.08 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Simon Cameron-Moore)