Asia stock markets weaken amid ongoing retreat from Chinese property sector

SYDNEY : Asia stock markets weakened on Monday as investors in China sold off shares in property developers, remaining unconvinced by authorities' efforts to revive activity in the mainland real estate market.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares reversed earlier losses to be up 0.12per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.19per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.4per cent, as investors retreated from China's troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Property Index, a gauge of Hong Kong's top developers, shed almost 4per cent while the mainland property index was off 3.24per cent.

"We need the property market to stabilize first in order for any meaningful kind of economic rebound to happen in China," said David Chao, Invesco's Asia Pacific market strategist.

"We are not calling for a property rebound but we want to see some stability.

"We are seeing investment down in the mid to high single digit level year on year, there is still softness in those tier 2 and 3 cities which is why we have seen a slew of measures in those areas. Those should put a floor under the property market some time soon."

In recent weeks China's authorities - including the housing ministry, central bank and financial regulator - have rolled out a series of measures, such as easing borrowing rules, to support the debt-riddled property sector, and there are some expectation for more steps to revive demand in major ciities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Hong Kong stocks were also dampened as e-commerce giant Alibaba Group dropped 3.1per cent on the surprise departure of outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang from its cloud unit.

China's bluechip CSI300 Index was up 0.37per cent.

In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, due out on Wednesday, is expected to rise 0.6per cent month-on-month for August, which would take the year on year rate to 3.6per cent, according to a Wells Fargo research note.

Investors are pricing in a 93per cent probability that the Fed will keep rates at current levels after its next meeting ends on Sept. 20 but only a 53.5per cent change for another pause at the November meeting, according to CME group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.2939per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.256per cent on Friday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 5.0033per cent compared with a U.S. close of 4.984per cent.

In China, there was an easing of deflationary pressures with consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.1per cent in August from a year earlier. That was slower than the median estimate for a 0.2per cent increase in a Reuters poll but much stronger than a 0.3per cent decline in July.

China also had its smallest drop in factory prices in five months. The producer price index fell 3.0per cent from a year earlier, in line with expectations, after a drop of 4.4per cent in July.

Global energy markets are also keeping a close watch on Chevron Corp's negotiations with its workers after strikes began at key liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia that supply 5per cent of the world's output

European gas prices have been volatile since August when news of the potential labour unrest first broke.

Gas prices spiked as much as 14per cent after Friday's news that strikes would start following five days of talks which resulted in no deal.

The dollar on Monday dropped 0.85per cent against the yen to 146.56 . It remains some way off its high this year of 147.87 on reached earlier this month.

The European single currency was up 0.2per cent on the day at US$1.0709, having lost 1.09per cent in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down 0.114per cent at 104.73.

China's central bank yanked the yuan off a 16-year low against the dollar on Monday by setting a daily midpoint guidance rate with the strongest bias on record, signaling increasing discomfort with the currency's recent weakness.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan was changing hands at 7.3245 per dollar at 0210 GMT, after hitting 7.3510 on Friday, which as 6.1per cent down from the start of the year and a level last seen during the global financial crisis.

U.S. crude dipped 0.57per cent to US$87.01 a barrel. Brent crude fell to 0.21per cent to US$90.46 per barrel.

Spot gold was trading slightly higher at US$1,918.3663 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Simon Cameron-Moore)