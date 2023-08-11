Asia stocks drop to month low as US CPI fails to enthuse

SYDNEY : Asian stocks hit a one-month low and logged a weekly loss on Friday while the dollar headed for a month of gains after U.S. inflation came in steady without surprising on the low side.

Soft demand at a 30-year Treasury auction and a blowout in the U.S. budget deficit also weighed on bonds, and their higher yields in turn lent the dollar a leg up - particularly against a yen pinned by yield control in Japan.

The yen touched a six-week low of 144.89 per dollar in early trade, though volumes were thinned owing to a public holiday in Japan. [FRX/] Its stock markets were closed and Treasuries went untraded in the Asia session.

U.S. stock futures were flat and European futures fell 0.5per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7per cent with stocks in Hong Kong and China the biggest drag. It was down 1.6per cent for the week.

Headline U.S. CPI was 0.2per cent last month, the same as a month earlier, and the details were encouraging - with core goods inflation slowing down and only rents proving stubbornly sticky.

Yet a few hours later San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told Yahoo Finance that while this was welcome, there "is still more work to do" for policymakers.

"I think the market was hoping with that inflation data that we'd hear Fed speakers say it's unlikely we'll have to hike any further, and the next move is a cut," said Andrew Lilley, chief rates strategist at investment bank Barrenjoey in Sydney.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries initially rallied on the inflation headlines, but yields were seven basis points higher at 4.11per cent by the close of trade in New York. Two-year yields rose two bps to 4.82per cent.

Thirty-year yields jumped six bps to 4.24per cent after a US$23 billion auction landed a basis point above where the market was trading. Primary dealers were left with 12.5per cent of the sale. [US/]

Australian government bonds came under pressure in Asia on Friday, though outgoing Australian central bank chief Philip Lowe told lawmakers the worst was over for inflation and policy has now entered a "calibration stage".

"The U.S. and Australia pretty much have done their job to subdue their inflation," said Nozomu Ogawa, executive director, fixed income sales at Daiwa Capital Markets in Sydney.

"The market should rally from the current levels," he said, with yields over 4per cent attractive to Japanese investors.

DOLLAR GAINS

In foreign exchange markets, choppy trade in the wake of the inflation data left the dollar on course for a weekly gain.

The euro is down marginally for the week at US$1.0988. The yen was eyeing a weekly loss of 2per cent as traders judged the Bank of Japan's looser limit on 10-year yields as buying time for shorter-dated rates to stay low.

"If you're going to put a cap on rates, then you expose yourself to a lower currency," said Sally Auld, chief investment officer at wealth manager JB Were in Sydney

"There's also a bit of the story that's U.S. dollar related. Short-end yields are high. The economy continues to do better than people think ... one thing we can be confident about is we won't be seeing rate cuts anytime soon."

In stocks, Chinese property companies were taking a fresh beating on giant developer Country Garden, which slid to a record low after forecasting a US$7.6 billion net loss in the first half. The broader Hang Seng fell 0.6per cent.

In commodity markets, European gas prices have been jumpy on the prospect a labour dispute at Australian fields supplying 10per cent of the world's liquefied natural gas could disrupt production.

Australia's labour regulator on Thursday cleared the way for workers to vote to strike at Chevron.

Brent crude futures looked to end the week steady at US$86.27 a barrel. British growth figures and U.S. consumer confidence data are due later on Friday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)