Asian markets down as data shows China trade weak

SYDNEY : Asian share markets were mostly weaker on Tuesday as investors digested weaker Chinese trade data ahead of key inflation readings from China and the United States to deliver an updated outlook on the health of the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7per cent on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is down 2.9per cent so far this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0885per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.078per cent on Monday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Federal Reserve fund rates, touched 4.7682per cent compared with a U.S. close of 4.758per cent.

Data showed China's imports contracted at 12.4per cent in July, missing forecasts for a drop of 5per cent, while exports fell 14.5per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5per cent tipped by economists.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index started to recover some ground lost earlier in the day, but was still down 1.26per cent after opening 1.73per cent in the red.

Sentiment rebounded in China as the blue chip CSI300 index turned positive to be up 0.07per cent after initially losing 0.54per cent.

Australian shares were up 0.15per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.29per cent after early trading up by nearly 0.8per cent.

The mixed day in Asia follows a stronger night in U.S. markets.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.16per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.90per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61per cent.

Global investors are keenly awaiting inflation readings from China on Wednesday and the U.S. on Thursday, expecting them to show stark differences in price movement in the world's two biggest economies.

U.S. inflation likely accelerated slightly in July to an annual 3.3per cent, while the core rate was likely unchanged at 4.8per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. ANZ predicts China's July consumer price index to come in at minus 0.4per cent year-on-year.

"The Fed is wary of upside risks to elevated inflation given demand for labour remains excessive, and most policy makers think the policy rate will need to be kept restrictive," ANZ economists wrote on Tuesday.

"Weak inflation in China should be a global disinflationary force in goods markets going forward."

The prospect of economic stimulus from China's central government to reinvigorate a soft economy is still being contemplated by investors. Minor measures to help property markets have been delivered in the past fortnight, but no broad stimulus has been outlined.

"While awaiting ominous signs of deflation, markets are torn between economic gloom and hopes of resounding stimulus that is set to re-ignite China's growth," Mizuho economists said.

"We are however unconvinced that Beijing's stimulus efforts will achieve intended 'lift-off' for the still struggling economy."

The dollar rose 0.54per cent against the yen at 143.26. It is still some distance from its high this year of 145.07 hit on June 30.

The European single currency was down 0.2per cent on the day at US$1.1002 while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of major trading partners, was up at 102.29.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.21per cent to US$82.11 a barrel. Brent crude rose to US$85.46 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at US$1934.1667 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast)