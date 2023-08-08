Asian markets down, dollar up after weak China trade data

SYDNEY : Asian share markets were mostly weaker on Tuesday but the dollar strode higher as investors digested weaker Chinese trade data ahead of key inflation readings from China and the United States due later this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is down 2.9per cent so far this month.

In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.11per cent at 4,352, German DAX futures were down 0.08per cent at 15,998, and FTSE futures were down 0.13per cent at 7,530.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.21per cent at 4,528.3.

Data showed China's imports contracted at 12.4per cent in July, missing forecasts for a drop of 5per cent, while exports fell 14.5per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5per cent tipped by economists.

The offshore yuan fell to a more than two-week low of 7.2334 per dollar, while its onshore counterpart similarly bottomed at an over two-week low of 7.2223 per dollar.

The Aussie weakened 0.38per cent to US$0.6549, while the kiwi slid 0.55per cent to US$0.60735.

The dollar rose 0.46per cent against the yen at 143.15. It is still some distance from its high this year of 145.07 hit on June 30.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0442per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.078per cent on Monday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Federal Reserve fund rates, touched 4.7598per cent compared with a U.S. close of 4.758per cent.

The European single currency was down 0.1per cent on the day at US$1.1002 while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of major trading partners, was up at 102.24.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index started to recover some ground lost earlier in the day, but was still down 1.26per cent after opening 1.73per cent in the red.

Sentiment rebounded in China as the blue chip CSI300 index turned positive to be up 0.07per cent after initially shedding 0.54per cent.

Australian shares were up 0.15per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.29per cent after earlier trading up by nearly 0.8per cent.

Global investors are keenly awaiting inflation readings from China on Wednesday and the U.S. on Thursday, expecting them to show stark differences in price movement in the world's two biggest economies.

U.S. inflation likely accelerated slightly in July to an annual 3.3per cent, while the core rate was likely unchanged at 4.8per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. ANZ predicts China's July consumer price index to come in at minus 0.4per cent year-on-year.

"China inflation has been quite low but that is because economic growth has been slowing down and not met expectations," said Wei Li, BNP Paribas Asset Management multi asset portfolio manager.

"Inflation should start to pick up when growth does and we expect that to happen in the second half."

The prospect of economic stimulus from China's central government to reinvigorate a soft economy is still being contemplated by investors. Minor measures to help property markets have been delivered in the past fortnight, but no broad stimulus has been outlined.

"While awaiting ominous signs of deflation, markets are torn between economic gloom and hopes of resounding stimulus that is set to re-ignite China's growth," Mizuho economists said.

"We are however unconvinced that Beijing's stimulus efforts will achieve intended 'lift-off' for the still struggling economy."

U.S. crude ticked up 0.21per cent to US$82.11 a barrel. Brent crude rose to US$85.46 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at US$1934.1667 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast)