Asian markets softer as investors look to key inflation readings

SYDNEY : Asian share markets were mostly weaker while the U.S. dollar higher on Tuesday as investors awaited inflation readings from China and the United States to deliver an updated outlook on the health of the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9per cent on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is down 2.8per cent so far this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0885per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.078per cent on Monday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Federal Reserve fund rates, touched 4.7682per cent compared with a U.S. close of 4.758per cent.

Australian shares were up 0.39per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.72per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was off 1.73per cent while China's blue chip CSI300 Index lost 0.54per cent in early trade.

The mixed start in Asia follows a stronger night in U.S. markets.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.16per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.90per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61per cent.

Global investors are keenly awaiting inflation readings from China on Wednesday and the U.S. on Thursday, expecting them to show stark differences in price movement in the world's two biggest economies.

U.S. inflation likely accelerated slightly in July to an annual 3.3per cent, while the core rate was likely unchanged at 4.8per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. ANZ predicts China's July consumer price index to come in at minus 0.4per cent year on year.

"The Fed is wary of upside risks to elevated inflation given demand for labour remains excessive, and most policy makers think the policy rate will need to be kept restrictive," ANZ economists wrote on Tuesday.

"Weak inflation in China should be a global disinflationary force in goods markets going forward."

Chinese trade data for July to be published later on Tuesday is likely to show a 12.5per cent fall in exports from a year earlier, showed the median forecast of 28 economists in a Reuters poll.

The prospect of economic stimulus from China's central government to reinvigorate a flat-lining economy is still being contemplated by investors. Minor measures to help property markets have been delivered in the past fortnight, but no broad stimulus has been outlined.

"While awaiting ominous signs of deflation markets are torn between economic gloom and hopes of resounding stimulus that is set to re-ignite China's growth," Mizuho economists said.

"We are however unconvinced that Beijing's stimulus efforts will achieve intended 'lift-off' for the still struggling economy."

The dollar was flat against the yen at 142.47. It is still some distance from its high this year of 145.07 hit on June 30.

The European single currency was down 0.1per cent on the day at US$1.1002 while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of major trading partners, was up at 102.07.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.51per cent to US$82.36 a barrel. Brent crude rose to US$85.73 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at US$1935.55 per ounce. [GOL/]

