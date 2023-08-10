Asian shares slip on China worries; US inflation figures awaited

SINGAPORE : Asian stocks lost ground on Thursday, still hurting from China's slip into deflation, with investors particularly cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The announcement of a U.S. ban on investments in sensitive technologies in the world's second-largest economy also weighed on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.33per cent and it looked set to log a second straight week of losses.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.1per cent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.6per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was, however, up 0.13per cent.

Chinese data on Wednesday showing deflation at the consumer-price level and further declines for factory-gate prices in July have only exacerbated concerns about the sputtering nature of the country's post-pandemic recovery.

China is the first G20 economy to report a year-on-year decline in consumer prices since Japan's last negative headline CPI reading in August 2021.

It highlights "the need for more fiscal support, if Beijing wants to avoid the prospect of a deflationary trap," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and require government notification in other tech sectors.

"This signifies unprecedented federal oversight to scrutinize and sometimes hinder such investments in China's tech sector," strategists at Saxo Markets said.

Investors have also been unwilling to place major bets this week ahead of a U.S. inflation report due later on Thursday.

U.S. CPI is forecast to show headline inflation picking up slightly in July to an annual 3.3per cent, while the core rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments, is forecast to rise by 0.2per cent in July, for an annual gain of 4.8per cent.

Markets are pricing in a more than 50per cent chance that the Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hikes this year, the CME FedWatch tool shows, as inflation moderates and the prospect of a soft landing increases.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.1 basis points at 4.019per cent in Asian hours, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was at 4.186per cent.

Bond strategists polled by Reuters expect U.S. Treasury yields to fall in the coming months, with the median forecast for the 10-year Treasury note yield at 3.60per cent in six months.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six peers, was little changed at 102.52. The euro edged down 0.04per cent to US$1.0969.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.04per cent to 143.80 per dollar, while sterling was last at US$1.2714, down 0.03per cent.

Oil prices eased in Asian trade after touching seven-month peaks in the previous session, as concerns about the Chinese economy outweighed the positive impact of steep drawdowns in U.S. fuel stockpiles and Saudi and Russian output cuts.

U.S. crude fell 0.07per cent to US$84.34 per barrel and Brent was at US$87.48, down 0.08per cent on the day. [O/R]

Spot gold added 0.2per cent to US$1,917.74 an ounce.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)