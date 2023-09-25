Asian shares subdued after brutal central bank week

SYDNEY : Asian shares were hesistant on Monday after central banks last week reinforced the message that interest rates will stay higher for longer, while investors braced for inflation data from the U.S. and Europe.

Markets will also be looking for further clues on whether China's economy is regaining traction.

The yen nursed losses at more than nine-month lows at 148.38 per dollar, after the Bank of Japan made no change to its dovish monetary policy. Ten-year Japanese bond yields settled at a decade high of 0.745per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1per cent on Monday, after a 2.3per cent fall the previous week to fresh ten-month lows. A surge in Chinese shares on Friday helped the index trim earlier losses.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2per cent. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose 0.1per cent.

Chinese shares surged 1.8per cent on Friday amid hopes of improving growth in the world's second largest economy. The big test in the week ahead would be the industrial profit figures on Wednesday, as well as manufacturing and services PMIs on Saturday. [.SS]

A week-long holiday starting on Friday in China will also be a key test of whether consumer confidence and spending is starting to revive.

Bond investors were still smarting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish rate projections last week, which had caught markets by surprise. Coupled with the recent economic resilience in the U.S. economy, markets ramped up bets that interest rates would stay higher for longer and drastically scaled back rate cut expectations.

Much will depend on the U.S. data. In a sign of slowing growth, U.S. business activity was basically at a stand still in September, with the vast services sector essentially idling at the slowest pace since February.

Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, expects good news from U.S. and European inflation results this week.

"First, US real PCE spending is expected to flatten in August, suggesting that a mid-year surge is ending, and overall growth is set to moderate into year-end. Second, both the US and Euro area should deliver low core inflation readings," he said in a client note.

The Fed's favoured inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, is expected to show on Thursday a 0.2per cent monthly increase for August, unchanged from July. Other U.S. data in the week includes final Q2 GDP, and weekly jobless claims.

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar was still standing strong near its six month top at 105.58 against a basket of major currencies.

Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed at 4.4519per cent, after easing from a 16-year high of 4.508per cent on Friday. Two year yields settled at 5.1140per cent, having fallen from a 17-year top of 5.2020per cent hit last week.

Oil prices were higher on Monday, not far from their 10-month highs. Brent crude futures rose 0.5per cent to US$93.73 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 0.5per cent at US$90.47.

The gold price was flat at US$1,923.88 per ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Sonali Paul)