Asian shares weaken slightly on China deflation risk, bank jitters

SYDNEY : Asian shares were on the defensive on Wednesday after data showed that China slipped into deflation in July, a negative sign for the world economic growth outlook although it could help dampen on inflationary forces globally.

European futures were up across the board, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures rising 0.9per cent and FTSE futures 0.5per cent, after Italy said its new tax on banks would not amount to more than 0.1per cent of total assets, soothing nerves.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1per cent while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2per cent.

In Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2per cent higher, following a 1.2per cent tumble a day earlier. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4per cent.

Closely watched China data on Wednesday showed consumer prices fell 0.3per cent in July from a year ago, the first decline since February 2021, although it was slightly better than the forecast of a 0.4per cent drop. Producer prices fell for a 10th consecutive month.

The data followed disappointing trade figures a day earlier that fuelled concerns about the global economic outlook.

"Although the headline CPI and PPI suggest a deflation story, the pressure is not as large," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific senior economist at Natixis. "It is not likely to see China entering a full deflation path as core CPI is still resilient and driven by services."

"Having said that, if we do not see further improvement in consumer sentiment, it is possible to see growing deflation risks in China."

Both China's blue chips and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.3per cent. China's onshore yuan moved away from a three-week low, steadying to 7.2084 per dollar with the help of dollar selling by state banks, Reuters reported. [CNY/]

Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.6per cent after a 4.8per cent plunge a day earlier, as worries persisted about the sector, a major pillar of economic growth.

"As things stand, policymakers are finally taking up policy easing and we believe that these efforts will be sustained until there are clear signs of improvement in aggregate demand," said Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley.

"But we are mindful of the lessons from the past that if policies are prematurely tightened at the early signs of a recovery, it will increase the risk of falling into a debt-deflation loop."

Brazil is also experiencing disinflationary forces, with consumer prices falling by more than expected in the month to mid-July. The central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points last week.

Overnight, Wall Street finished lower in a broad sell-off after the downgrade of several lenders by Moody's reignited fears about the health of U.S. banks and the economy. The Dow fell 0.5per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.4per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8per cent. [.N]

The Italian government shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a one-off 40per cent tax on profits made by banks from higher interest rates, sending regional banking shares down 3.5per cent.

It later said the new tax would not amount to more than 0.1per cent of total assets.

Longer-term Treasury yields slipped further in Asia after solid interest for the US$42 billion sale of three-year notes. 10-year yields eased 3 basis points to 3.9981per cent, after falling 5 basis points overnight to as low as 3.9840per cent, a one-week trough. [US/]

The rates-sensitive two-year yield was down 1 basis point at 4.7450per cent ahead of the U.S. inflation report on Thursday. Economists expect headline inflation picked up slightly in July to an annual 3.3per cent pace, while the core rate is seen unchanged at 4.8per cent.

The U.S. dollar gave back some of the overnight gains at 102.39 against a basket of currencies. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar breached a key support level overnight before bouncing back to US$0.6553.

Elsewhere, oil prices were marginally lower. Brent crude futures eased 0.2per cent to US$86.00 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell 0.2per cent to US$82.73.

The gold price was 0.3per cent higher at US$1,930.18 per ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Additional reporting by Ellen Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Jamie Freed, Edmund Klamann and Simon Cameron-Moore)