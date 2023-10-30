Logo
Asiana Airlines shares jump ahead of board meeting on merger with Korean Air
FILE PHOTO: An Asiana Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
SEOUL : Shares in South Korea's Asiana Airlines rose as much as 24per cent on Monday, backed by expectations that a proposed merger with Korean Air Lines would proceed as board members met to decide whether to sell off its cargo service.

If approved, the move might help South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Airlines to win European Union antitrust approval for acquiring Asiana Airlines.

Asiana Airlines said on Friday that it would hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss whether to accept Korean Air's proposal to the EU, according to its regulatory filing.

Reuters reported earlier that Korean Air would offer to sell Asiana's air cargo business and divest routes to four EU cities.

Asiana had no additional comment on the board meeting.

Separately, Korean Air will convene a board meeting on Monday, said a company official who declined to share further details.

At the board meeting, the carrier is expected to finalise a revised proposal to gain EU approval for its merger with Asiana Airlines, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Ed Davies)

