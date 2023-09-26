ASML to set up base in Japan's Hokkaido to support Rapidus chip plant- Nikkei
TOKYO : Semiconductor equipment maker ASML plans to set up a base in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido to support production at a new Rapidus chip plant, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday.
ASML will open a technical support centre in Chitose, Hokkaido in the second half of 2024, Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Louise Heavens)
