ASML to set up base in Japan's Hokkaido to support Rapidus chip plant- Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed ASML logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
TOKYO : Semiconductor equipment maker ASML plans to set up a base in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido to support production at a new Rapidus chip plant, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday.

ASML will open a technical support centre in Chitose, Hokkaido in the second half of 2024, Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Louise Heavens)

