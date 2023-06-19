Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

AstraZeneca planning China business spin off -FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

AstraZeneca planning China business spin off -FT

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Drugmaker AstraZeneca is drafting a plan to spin off its China business, and listing a separate unit in Hong Kong is being viewed as an option, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"A separation might not ultimately take place," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, with one of them saying listing the entity in Shanghai was also possible.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.