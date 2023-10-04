'Attention - do not panic': Russia to conduct emergency public warning tests

MOSCOW :Russia will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency public warning systems on Wednesday, blaring out sirens and interrupting television broadcasts to warn the population of an impending danger.

The test, first conducted in 2020, is part of a new initiative that requires authorities to conduct tests twice a year, starting from Sept. 1.

It comes, though, amid the war in Ukraine which has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

At 10:43 a.m. Moscow time (0743 GMT), sirens will wail and stern announcements demanding "Attention everyone!" will alert the public, mimicking what would happen in a true disaster or catastrophe.

"When you hear the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV - any publicly accessible channel or radio - and listen to the information message," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

"The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature."

The United States is also conducting a large-scale test of its public warning systems on Wednesday, via U.S. mobile phones and TV and radio stations.

The purpose of the U.S. test is to ensure that the systems "continue to be effective in alerting the public to emergencies, particularly at the national level", the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, said in a press release.

Many other countries have also conducted alert system tests for crisis and disasters in recent years.

The Russian test falls on the 91st anniversary of the creation of Russia's civil defence system and follows nationwide educational drills in August on practicing actions and procedures in emergency situations, Russian media reported.

The goal of Russia's tests is to assess the warning systems, the readiness of personnel responsible for launching them and raise public awareness, the emergency ministry said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)