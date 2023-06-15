Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australia is expecting a positive decision over the next two weeks from China to fully settle a dispute over barley tariffs, Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Thursday.

"We are expecting in the next couple of weeks a favourable decision on the tariffs that has prevented Australian barley going into China," Farrell told ABC Radio.

Australia in April said it would suspend a case at the World Trade Organization over China's anti-dumping duties on barley, while China said it would hasten a review into the tariffs.

As diplomatic tensions ease between the two countries, Australia has been urging Beijing to lift trade curbs. Farrell said China, Australia's biggest trading partner, has removed the ban on citrus and stone fruits imports.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.