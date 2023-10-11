Logo
Australia to organise flights to evacuate citizens from Israel
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
SYDNEY : Australia has organised two special flights to bring back citizens from Israel, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

The first flight will leave on Friday, the second on Sunday, and will travel from Ben Gurion airport to London, according to Albanese.

"We are assessing all options to get Australians home as soon as possible who wish to travel back here," said Albanese at a news conference.

Albanese said the large number of Australians who live or travel to Israel made it difficult to know exactly how many citizens were in the country.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)

