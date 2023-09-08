Australia, Philippines to hold annual defence ministers' meeting
MANILA : Australia and the Philippines have agreed to hold defence ministers' meetings annually, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, a move aimed at deepening the two nations' security relations.
"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.
(Reporting by Karen Lema)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...