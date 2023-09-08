Logo
Australia, Philippines to hold annual defence ministers' meeting
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese along with the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong smile during the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool/File Photo

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
MANILA : Australia and the Philippines have agreed to hold defence ministers' meetings annually, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, a move aimed at deepening the two nations' security relations.

"We agreed to formalise an annual defence ministers' meeting," Albanese said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.

(Reporting by Karen Lema)

