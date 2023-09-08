Logo
Australia PM says new strategic partnership to strengthen ties with Philippines
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the bilateral meeting with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 September 2023. BAGUS INDAHONO/Pool via REUTERS

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
MANILA : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday a new strategic partnership his country will sign with the Philippines will strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Albanese spoke during a bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who said the Philippines and Australia's close relationship was "terribly important."

(Reporting by Karen Lema)

