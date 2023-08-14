Logo
Australia regulator allows union to ballot workers for strike at Chevron LNG platform
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Chevron logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Chevron logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published August 14, 2023
Updated August 14, 2023
SYDNEY : Australia's labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron's Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step, fuelling concerns the country's exports could be cut.

The Fair Work Commission last week ruled workers at Chevron's downstream Wheatstone facility and its Gorgon facility can ballot workers for strike action.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal)

