Australia regulator allows union to ballot workers for strike at Chevron LNG platform

SYDNEY : Australia's labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron's Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step, fuelling concerns the country's exports could be cut.

The Fair Work Commission last week ruled workers at Chevron's downstream Wheatstone facility and its Gorgon facility can ballot workers for strike action.

