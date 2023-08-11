Logo
Australia regulator allows union to conduct protected action ballot at Chevron's LNG facilities
FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading information for Chevron is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
SYDNEY : Australia's labour regulator has issued an order allowing a workers union to conduct a protected action ballot of employees over a planned strike at Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

The Fair Work Commission in the order dated Thursday said the union can hold a protected action ballot of employees on any decisions over a industrial action.

Chevron and Woodside Energy Group have been holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes over pay and conditions at Australian facilities that together supply about 10per cent of the LNG market.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

