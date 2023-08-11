Australia regulator allows union to conduct protected action ballot at Chevron's LNG facilities

SYDNEY : Australia's labour regulator has issued an order allowing a workers union to conduct a protected action ballot of employees over a planned strike at Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

The Fair Work Commission in the order dated Thursday said the union can hold a protected action ballot of employees on any decisions over a industrial action.

Chevron and Woodside Energy Group have been holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes over pay and conditions at Australian facilities that together supply about 10per cent of the LNG market.

