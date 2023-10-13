Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Australia to send senior official to China defence forum as ties stabilise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia to send senior official to China defence forum as ties stabilise

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to media following a Ministry Meeting, in Melbourne, October 11, 2023. AAP Image/Joel Carrett via REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to media following a Ministry Meeting, in Melbourne, October 11, 2023. AAP Image/Joel Carrett via REUTERS

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australia will send a senior defence official to China's top international security forum in October for the first time in four years, officials said on Friday.

China will host foreign defence officials in Beijing on Oct. 29-31 for the Xiangshan Forum, styled by Beijing as its answer to Singapore's annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

Reuters has reported General Liu Zhenli, the head of the military body responsible for China's combat operations and planning, has emerged as the top contender to replace Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public for more than six weeks.

The appointment of Liu to replace Li was likely to happen before Beijing holds the security forum, which a U.S. representative is also expected to attend, analysts told Reuters.

U.S. security ally Australia has previously sent a defence assistant secretary to the forum, which has not been held since 2019, before a diplomatic dispute erupted between Beijing and Canberra that is now thawing.

"As it did for the most recent iterations of the forum held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Defence will be represented at the 2023 Beijing Xiangshan Forum by a senior official," a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement to Reuters.

Chinese and Australian defence officials held their first meeting since 2019 in March, a week after Australia's AUKUS partnership with U.S. and Britain unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s, which China opposes.

The deportation on Wednesday of an Australian journalist who had been detained in China for three years on national security charges is the latest step in warming ties between Beijing and Canberra.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who came to power last year with a goal of stabilising relations with Australia's biggest trade partner, said he expects to visit China this year, the first visit by an Australian leader since 2016.

While China has said it poses no threat to Australia, Australia has been stepping up its participation in military exercises with its allies, from amphibious drills in the Philippines to navy exercises with Japan, the U.S. and India, amid concern about Chinese pressure on self-ruled Taiwan.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.