Australia welcomes IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
SYDNEY : Australia on Friday welcomed the final report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on planned release of water from Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant.

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) has reviewed the report and supported IAEA's conclusions, the foreign affairs department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

