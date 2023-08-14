Australian developer Lendlease pauses US$1.2 billion San Francisco project

Australian developer Lendlease Group has paused work on an AUS$1.9 billion (US$1.23 billion) office and apartment complex in San Francisco in the troubled West Coast real estate market, it said on Monday, after reporting a drop in annual core profit.

California's commercial real estate market is one of the hardest hit globally as home working culls demand for office space just as rising rates crunch property values and lift debt servicing costs.

Office entry in San Francisco was 58per cent below the pre-pandemic baseline, the lowest globally, according to a May report by Jones Lang LaSalle.

Lendlease paused the 47-story Hayes Point project in central San Francisco, its largest investment in the Americas, earlier this year, looking to line up tenants or find a co-investor, Global Chief Executive Tony Lombardo told reporters on a call following full year earnings.

"We've got AUS$260 million currently invested in the project. It was a decision over the last couple of months to pause but with really making sure we de-risk it appropriately before we're prepared to put further capital into that," Lombardo said.

Lend Lease's shares fell as much as 5.2per cent and last traded down 3.9per cent in a broader market that was down 0.7per cent.

Lendlease owns, invests in or manages real estate globally, including an AUS$33 billion office portfolio.

The developer reported a statutory loss after tax of AUS$232 million, weighed by a decline in property valuations and a one-off AUS$295 provision to fix safety issues in some UK buildings including flammable cladding.

Property valuations fell roughly 7per cent, down AUS$175 million, across the portfolio, with the office segment down around 9per cent.

Core operating profit after tax, which excludes valuation changes and one-off items, was AUS$257 million, down 7per cent year on year.

Funds under management grew 9per cent to AUS$48.3 billion.

(US$1 = 1.5430 Australian dollars)

