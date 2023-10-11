Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Australian journalist Cheng back home after China release
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian journalist Cheng back home after China release

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY :Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been detained on national security charges in Beijing for more than three years, returned home on Wednesday after being released, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Cheng, who was tried in secret in March 2022, arrived in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and family, Albanese told a press conference.

"(The) government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians," he said.

Her release follows the completion of legal processes in China, he said.

Albanese said he expected to visit China this year.

Cheng, 48, was a business television anchor for Chinese state television when she was detained in August 2020 for allegedly sharing state secrets with another country.

Australia had repeatedly raised concerns about her detention, which came as China widened blocks on Australian exports amid a diplomatic dispute that is gradually easing.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in SydneyWriting by Alasdair PalEditing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.