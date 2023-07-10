Australian police suspend search for missing Belgian backpacker

SYDNEY — Australian police on Monday (July 10) suspended the search for Belgian hiker Celine Cremer in remote northwest Tasmania, saying she could not have survived the "treacherous" conditions since disappearing more than three weeks ago.

Ms Cremer, 31, was last seen on June 17 in Waratah, a small town in the island's scenic northwest.

It is believed that she left her white Honda CRV in a carpark before embarking on a day walk at Philosopher Falls around June 20, the last time her mobile phone had a signal.

Police have said it appears the tourist left the car "equipped for a light walk".

The vehicle was discovered on June 27 but, despite two weeks of searching with ground crews, drones and helicopters, Cremer has not been found.

"Considerable search efforts have been undertaken in difficult terrain and treacherous weather conditions but unfortunately Celine has not been located," said Tasmania police commander Stuart Wilkinson.

"Expert medical advice has been received that, given consideration to poor weather conditions and cool temperatures, Celine could not have survived the conditions she has been exposed to since she was reported missing."

Nighttime temperatures in the region touched freezing in the days since Ms Cremer's disappearance, with rain and snow cloaking the region.

Mr Wilkinson said that Tasmanian police had been in "constant contact" with Ms Cremer's family during the search.

"It's obviously a distressing situation and they're understandably devastated"," he said.

"As we suspend the formal search, I extend our thoughts to Celine's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

The missing persons investigation in Ms Cremer's case will remain active, Mr Wilkinson said.

"Any further information relevant to Celine will be thoroughly followed up and we still hope to bring closure to her family and loved ones," he added. AFP