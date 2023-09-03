Australian schools lead revival of fading indigenous languages

COFFS HARBOUR (Australia) — Whirling barefoot in a sand circle, Mr Clark Webb leads a class of school children as they dance to clapsticks and the songs of the Gumbaynggirr, an Aboriginal Australian people.

"Opening our own schools, that's sovereignty in action," said Mr Webb, one of those seeking to revive the indigenous language spoken in Coffs Harbour, a coastal town about 500km north of Sydney.

"And so we need that 'voice' there to lobby for that."

Mr Webb was referring to a procedure called the "Voice to Parliament", which will go to a referendum on Oct 14 this year to decide whether indigenous people get recognition in Australia's constitution for the first time.

When it opened last year, the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS) that Mr Webb helped found was the first bilingual indigenous one in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales.