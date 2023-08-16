Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia's Evolution Energy signs graphite supply deal with China-based BTR

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Evolution Energy Minerals said on Wednesday it had entered into a binding agreement with China-based BTR New Material Group to supply fine flake graphite from its Chilalo project in Tanzania.

The company will supply about 90per cent of the product from the project to BTR under the three-year agreement, which can be extended for another three years.

BTR, one of China's largest lithium-ion battery materials maker, will also engage with Evolution on battery anode materials production.

BTR, in return, will acquire a 9.9per cent stake in Evolution for about AUS$4.9 million (US$3.15 million) and support further financing of the Chilalo project.

"BTR and Evolution intend to work together to procure the finance for development of the Chilalo project," the Australian explorer said in a statement.

The Chilalo project has potential for a multi-decade mine life as Evolution works to grow resources and reserves.

(US$1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.