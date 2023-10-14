Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum projected to fail - media

SYDNEY :Australia on Saturday is set to overwhelmingly reject a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution, in a major setback to the country's efforts for reconciliation with its First Peoples.

Australian broadcaster ABC projected that three states - New South Wales, Tasmania and South Australia - would vote "No".

A successful referendum requires at least four of the six states to vote in favour, along with a national majority.

Australians had to write 'Yes' or 'No' on a ballot paper with a question asking whether they agree to alter the 122-year-old constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people, and create an Indigenous body, called the Voice to Parliament, that can provide advice to the government on Indigenous issues.

Nationwide, with 20.2per cent of the vote counted, the "No" campaign led "Yes" by 55.1per cent to 44.9per cent.

Australia's Indigenous citizens, who make up 3.8per cent of the country's 26 million population, have inhabited the land for about 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and by most socio-economic measures are the most disadvantaged people in the country.

Referendums are difficult to pass in Australia, with only eight of 44 succeeding since the country's founding in 1901. This is the first referendum in Australia in almost a quarter of a century. Australian voters rejected a 1999 proposal to become a republic.

