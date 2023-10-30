Australia's Tietto Minerals gets US$415 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Capital

Australian gold explorer Tietto Minerals Ltd on Monday said it received an off-market takeover offer from Zhaojin Capital to acquire all shares it does not already own in the company for AUS$655.4 million (US$415 million).

Under the offer, Zhaojin Capital, a unit of the Tietto's second largest shareholder Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd, will acquire the shares in the company at AUS$0.58 per share.

Zhaojin Mining currently holds 7.02per cent of the shares in the gold explorer.

There is no certainty that the proposal will result in a binding proposal, Tietto said, adding that it is willing to recommend the proposal to its shareholders.

The deal comes at a time of elevated merger and acquisition activity in Australia with Chile's SQM buying the rest of Azure Minerals that it doesn't already own for US$900 million.

(US$1 = 1.5793 Australian dollars)

