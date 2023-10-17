Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Austria introducing checks at border with Czech Republic, APA reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Austria introducing checks at border with Czech Republic, APA reports

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA : Austria is introducing checks at its border with the Czech Republic, Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday, citing an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

Austria recently continued its policy of matching the Czech Republic's checks at the border to Slovakia to prevent any spillover as the countries seek to tackle illegal immigration through the Balkans and Hungary. The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.