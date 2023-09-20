Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Austria plans to replace retiring C-130 aircraft with Embraer's C-390 - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Austria plans to replace retiring C-130 aircraft with Embraer's C-390 - minister

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner speaks to the media on the day of a Foreign Affairs Council with Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner speaks to the media on the day of a Foreign Affairs Council with Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA : Austria plans to replace its retiring C-130 Hercules fleet with Embraer's C-390 military transport aircraft, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Wednesday.

Austria is aiming to buy about four aircraft and is negotiating with the Netherlands on a potential joint order, Tanner told a news conference. A contract for an order should be signed in the first half of next year, she added.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.