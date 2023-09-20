Austria plans to replace retiring C-130 aircraft with Embraer's C-390 - minister

VIENNA : Austria plans to replace its retiring C-130 Hercules fleet with Embraer's C-390 military transport aircraft, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Wednesday.

Austria is aiming to buy about four aircraft and is negotiating with the Netherlands on a potential joint order, Tanner told a news conference. A contract for an order should be signed in the first half of next year, she added.

