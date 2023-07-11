Logo
Azerbaijan says Armenia fired at troops near border, one wounded
Azerbaijan says Armenia fired at troops near border, one wounded

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Armenia fired at Azeri troops near the Armenian border, wounding one Azeri soldier.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the defence ministry's account.

The defence ministry said its troops were in Lachin district, the site of a road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

(Reporting by Reuters)

