Azerbaijan says ethnic Armenian delegation arrives for Nagorno-Karabakh talks
Azerbaijan says ethnic Armenian delegation arrives for Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
Azerbaijan's presidency on Thursday said a delegation of ethnic Armenians had arrived in the town of Yevlakh for talks with Baku.

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it had halted military action in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after its battlefield success forced Armenian separatist forces to agree to a ceasefire that will see the area fully return to Baku's control.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

