Azerbaijan says ethnic Armenian delegation arrives for Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Azerbaijan's presidency on Thursday said a delegation of ethnic Armenians had arrived in the town of Yevlakh for talks with Baku.

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it had halted military action in its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after its battlefield success forced Armenian separatist forces to agree to a ceasefire that will see the area fully return to Baku's control.

