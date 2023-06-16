Logo
Baidu wins licence to operate driverless taxis in Shenzhen
A car of Baidu's driverless robotaxi service Apollo Go is seen on a road in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Josh Arslan/FILE PHOTO

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
HONG KONG : China's tech firm Baidu Inc said on Friday that it has obtained a licence from regulators to offer driverless ride-hailing services in Shenzhen.

Its fleet of robotaxis, under the brand Apollo Go, will be allowed to operate across an area of 188 square kilometres in China's southern tech hub Shenzhen, making it the fourth city in which the company's driverless cars operate in.

Baidu also said it plans to put an additional 200 fully driverless robotaxis into service this year.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; editing by Jason Neely)

