Ballgowns, surveillance and cloning for sale at China pet fair

SHANGHAI — A shimmering, 1.5m-long golden ballgown stood pride of place in a Shanghai exhibition hall — and for the cool price of US$13,700 (S$18,581), your dog could be the lucky animal to leave Pet Fair Asia wearing it.

The plethora of luxury and sophisticated gadgets on display at the show, the region's largest, is testament to the consumer power of China's expanding class of young, tech-savvy pet owners.

From robot companions to AI-powered health-monitoring wearables, animal welfare is a lucrative industry — and if all else fails, cloning a beloved pet is also an option in China these days.

"If you have a puppy, it's just like your own child," a young dog owner named Song told AFP. "Anyone who has raised one knows... They hold a huge place in your heart."

Pet ownership in China has soared, reaching nearly 100 million households in 2022.

Analysts have attributed the growth to younger generations, with Deloitte saying "changing views on family structure and an increase in single population" were a big reason for the boom.