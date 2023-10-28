Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign

Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wave party flag during a rally at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
Supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami occupy street of Matijheel to hold a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throw brickbats towards police during a clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
Police put a barricade on the street as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami occupy street of Matijheel to hold a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Bangladesh opposition protest turns violent amid calls for PM to resign
Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throw brickbats towards police during a clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA :One police officer was killed in Bangladesh on Saturday and over 100 people injured during an opposition party protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as clashes erupted when tens of thousands of supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in the capital Dhaka, chanting slogans against the government.

Dozens of vehicles, including police vans and ambulances, were set on fire, police and media said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Hossain told reporters one officer had been killed and 41 others were injured in clashes with protesters.

Several journalists were attacked and injured while trying to cover the clashes, media reports said.

Security was tightened in the city in recent days as thousands of people arrived to attend the rally. Hundreds of opposition party activists have been arrested, BNP leaders said.

The party has been calling on Hasina to resign to allow elections scheduled in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government - a demand her government has so far rejected.

"Today's rally continued for hours in a perfectly disciplined and peaceful manner until all of a sudden the lobbing of tear gas shells started," senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan told Reuters.

"The intensity increased and violent attacks with sounds of blasts and shootings turned the whole place into a war zone."

The BNP has called for a dawn-to-dusk countrywide strike in protest against the police action.

"I came to protest the enforced disappearances, murders, and oppression that we have suffered for the past 15 years. This government is not safe anymore for even a second," BNP supporter Arif Khan said.

Hasina, who has maintained tight control since coming to power in 2009, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, cracking down on free speech and suppressing dissent while jailing her critics.

Her government is under pressure from the Western countries to hold "free and fair" elections.

In May, Washington said it would impose visa sanctions on Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic process at home, after accusations of vote-rigging and suppressing the opposition marred elections in 2014 and 2018. Hasina's government has denied the charges.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.